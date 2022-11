Updated on: November 25, 2022 12:50 IST

Have Expressed my concern towards Kejriwal's safety Says Manoj Tiwari On Sandeep Bhardwaj Suicide

I've only expressed my concern towards Kejriwal's safety. His MLAs are being beaten & one of party's worker has died, situation is of concern to me. This script of murder & threat to murder by AAP is an old one, only year changes, their allegations remain same: Manoj Tiwari, BJP#manojtiwari #bjp #aap #sandeepbhardwaj #indiatv