Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar waiting in front of locked gate 3 of West Bengal Assembly

News Videos

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar waiting in front of locked gate 3 of West Bengal Assembly

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 12:34 IST ]

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday had to wait in front of locked Gate no 3 of the state Assembly, designated for the governor.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoUnnao rape survivor set on fire by accused out on bail, admitted to hospital