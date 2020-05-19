Lockdown 4.0: What's open and what's closed in Maharashtra
Apple set to reopen more stores, face masks mandatory
Vande Bharat Mission: 166 Indian nationals arrive from Oman to Hyderabad
Recommended Video
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India's special flight arrives in Kochi from Abu Dhabi
Top News
Cyclone Amphan: 6 West Bengal districts including Kolkata, Hooghly, others brace for severe storm
Coronavirus in India: Positive cases rise from 1 to over 1 lakh in 111 days. Check state-wise list
UP Lockdown 4.0: Delhi to Noida, Ghaziabad travel permitted. Full list of what's allowed, what's not
IndiGo, SpiceJet, other airlines resume online bookings for domestic flights for June
Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Japan, no tsunami risk so far
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Latest News
Opinion | With lakhs of migrants returning, the writing on the wall is clear: the virus is spreading
Virat Kohli reveals what makes him more motivated while chasing
When Nawazuddin Siddqui said he's the highest paid actor in Bollywood on Aap Ki Adalat
Coronavirus impact: Serie A suspension extended to June 14
Four migrant labourers killed in road accident in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal
Anulom Vilom pranayama most effective for headache, says Swami Ramdev
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Super 100 | May 19, 2020
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 122 news cases, state's tally rises to 5,629; death toll at 139
Pak violates ceasefire on LoC in Rajouri
Bihar: Truck-bus collide in Bhagalpur; 9 migrant labourers dead, several injured
Shanti, Seva, Nyay: Delhi Police Commissioner ensures help to people seeking help on Twitter
Sensex jumps over 400 points in opening session; Nifty tops 8,900
Automakers help restart US industry as globe reopens further
Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees amid coronavirus crisis; shuts cloud kitchen business
Sensex plunges over 800 pts in early trade; bank stocks crack
Deepika Padukone collaborates with Instagram to create wellness guide for mental health
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with adorable family picture
Nawazuddin Siddiqui tests negative for COVID-19, under quarantine in his UP hometown
Kareena Kapoor enjoys 'best chocolate cake' by sister Karisma while 'grumpy' Saif Ali Khan watches
Inside Lisa Haydon's son Zack's third birthday celebrations: Homemade cake and fun with Spider-Man
No one knows better than us what it is to play without crowd: Babar Azam
Definitely not giving up on the season: LeBron James
Premier League could face a year of coronavirus restrictions
Realme TV teased officially prior to launch in India: See design, features and more
MediaTek unveils Dimensity 820 chipset for 5G device: Features, specs and more
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch on May 21: Features, price and more
Airtel Rs. 2,498 prepaid pack announced: See benefits, validity and more
Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and more
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Japan, no tsunami risk so far
China reports 23 fresh COVID-19 cases including 1 in Wuhan
Trump suspends WHO funding, blames it for misleading information on coronavirus bowing to China
'He is an Obama employee, fired under Pompeo's request': Trump over IG's termination
WHO a puppet of China: Trump
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 17: Astrological predictions for Aries, Leo, Taurus, Aquarius
Vastu Tip: Never keep mirror in south and west direction
Lord Badrinath temple all set to open tomorrow morning with grand flower decorations
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why