Exclusive Interview with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Budget 2022

"400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today, adding, "100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems."