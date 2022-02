Published on: February 01, 2022 20:27 IST

Muqabla | Govt taking steps to tackle unemployment & inflation: Sitharaman

We're taking several steps to tackle these (unemployment & inflation) issues. Our govt didn't allow inflation to go double-digit. Yes, it breached the 6% limit for a month but never crossed it. However, before 2014 it was always in the range of 10,11,12,13: FM N Sitharaman