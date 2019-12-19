Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
Donald Trump becomes third American president to be impeached by US House

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 10:17 IST ]
The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over the charges that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.
