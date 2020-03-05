Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
COVID-19 is not transmitted through meat, egg or fish: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh said that coronavirus is not transmitted through meat, egg or fish.

