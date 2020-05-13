Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
  COVID-19: Global case tally crosses 4.3 million; death toll at 292,804

COVID-19: Global case tally crosses 4.3 million; death toll at 292,804

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 4.3 million mark taking toll to 4,339,631 including 292,804 deaths while 1,600,728 patients have recovered, as per figures released by Worldometer.

