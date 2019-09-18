Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
  Clash between two groups in Agra over minor girl's abduction

Clash between two groups in Agra over minor girl's abduction

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 8:12 IST ]

Uttar Pradesh: Violence errupted between two groups in Agra over abduction of a minor girl. However, Police have arrested two people in connection with the abduction.

