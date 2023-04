Updated on: April 01, 2023 15:33 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Hindu Rashtra with Sanatan's appeal, the Bageshwar Dham has again raised its voice

Bageshwar Baba from Jabalpur has once again raised the slogan. Best wishes from bageshwar dham on the occasion of Ram Navami. And reiterated the resolve of Akhand Bharat. Baba said that stones will not be thrown on Ram's journey only after the formation of Hindu Rashtra.