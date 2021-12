Updated on: December 31, 2021 15:40 IST

Akhilesh Yadav addresses press conference in Kannauj, says - BJP halted all projects initiated by Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav addressed a press conference in Kannauj today, where he said that Kannauj has always been the capital of perfumes in UP. He said that Samajwadi Party had developed various projects to improve its business in the state. However, he alleged that BJP has halted all projects initiated by his party.