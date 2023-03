Updated on: March 17, 2023 12:56 IST

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury targets PM Modi in Rahul Gandhi's apology case. Ranjan said that if BJP

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury targets PM Modi in Rahul Gandhi's apology case. .In the case of Rahul's apology, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary also attacked Modi today. Adhir Ranjan said that if BJP has guts, guts, and courage, then let Rahul speak in Parliament.