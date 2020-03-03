Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
81 patients tested positive for Swine Flu in Meerut including 20 PAC jawans: CMO

Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Dr Rajkumar said that 81 patients have been tested positive for Swine Flu in Meerut including 20 PAC jawans.

