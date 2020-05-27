Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
  15,600 cases of African swine fever reported in Assam

15,600 cases of African swine fever reported in Assam

African swine fever is increasing day by day in Assam. "Till May 26, there have been 15,600 cases reported in the state.

