Updated on: January 24, 2024 17:36 IST

Congress resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Assam's Barpeta on day 11 | India TV News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumed on the eleventh day from Barpeta in Assam. The Yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres on bus over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. Watch the video to know more.