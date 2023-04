Updated on: April 14, 2023 11:31 IST

YOGA TIPS: Theory of restraint in mind, speech, action, Happiness Therapy of Swami Ramdev

Health experts recommend smiling because a smile can make many of your tasks easier in a moment. Anyway, today's competitive lifestyle has taken away the smiles of the people. The face is filled with stress and tension, less happiness in life, and more negative emotions.