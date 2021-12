Updated on: December 16, 2021 23:51 IST

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu receives grand welcome at Mumbai airport

After winning the Miss Universe 2021 title Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu returned to Mumbai. She represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 and brought the crown home, two decades after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. The 21-year-old Sandhu looked breathtakingly beautiful in the rhinestone red gown.