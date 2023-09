Updated on: September 09, 2023 22:56 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi's Address To World Leaders & Delegates In India | G20 Summit

What is the truth: The way to stop the Russia-Ukraine war is almost over. Today such a manifesto came out in which it is written that the war must be stopped. Will have to sit at the table. It has the seal of America, the seal of China, the seal of Russia.