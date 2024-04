Updated on: April 10, 2024 23:02 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Indian opposition parties form 'India' alliance?

Only 9 days are left for the elections..only 7 days are left for campaigning..but what is the biggest thing that happened in the 2024 elections? On April 12, 2023, Rahul Kharge, Tejashwi and Nitish met in Delhi.. Nitish held a press conference and for the first time said in front of the media and in