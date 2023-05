Updated on: May 12, 2023 23:04 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Imran Khan accuses army chief of being behind his arrest

Civil war has almost started in Pakistan. Just a while ago, Imran Khan directly took the name of the Army Chief of Pakistan. Former Wazir-e-Azam of Pakistan Imran Khan blamed Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for the country's destruction.