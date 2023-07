Updated on: July 09, 2023 23:15 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Bombs, Ballots And Arson: 11 Dead As Violence Mars West Bengal Panchayat Polls

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Bombs rang out in Bengal yesterday, bullets rang out...ballot boxes were looted. Today those ballot boxes started coming out of the river. The impact of what happened in the last 24 hours in districts like Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, Birbhum is now visible from Kolkata to Delhi