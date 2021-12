Updated on: December 02, 2021 10:32 IST

Visit the holy Triyuginarayan temple today

This temple is located in the Rudprayag district of Uttarakhand. It is said that this is the same place where Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati got married. In a hall outside the temple, the fire keeps burning continuously in the Havanakund. According to the priests of the temple, this is the same fire with which the marriage of Shiva-Parvati took place.