  Imran Khan pretends to be Pathan for fake pride: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

Imran Khan pretends to be Pathan for fake pride: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

December 07, 2019

Pakistan born writer and commentator Tarek Fatah accused Pakistan PM Imran Khan of trying to flaunt a fake lineage just for pride. Tarek Fatah was speaking with India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma in his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat

