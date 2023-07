Updated on: July 09, 2023 0:33 IST

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Aap Ki Adalat: Popular Bhojpuri actor-singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will be seen answering questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in the country's most popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat'.