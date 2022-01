Updated on: January 26, 2022 22:42 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : How Amit Shah persuaded 253 Jat leaders to support BJP in UP polls

Videos: Two candidates in UP threaten to “cut off the hands” of rivals. Bikram Majithia alleges, senior Punjab police officer asked a gangster to block PM’s convoy. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.