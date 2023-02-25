Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA.COM Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

HMD Global last week launched the highly anticipated Nokia X30 5G in India, sending tech enthusiasts into a frenzy. The smartphone is now available for purchase in the country. The handset was launched with highlighted features like a massive battery, an AMOLED display, improved camera performance, a Qualcomm chipset, and more.

Nokia X305G Price and Offers

Interested buyers can buy the Nokia X30 5G through Nokia India's official website, nokia.com, and Amazon India. The phone is available at a price point of Rs 48,999 for the single variant, which features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. HMD Global is offering a bundle deal on the Nokia Comfort Earbuds worth Rs 2,799 and a 33W charger worth Rs 2,999 at no extra cost when customers buy the Nokia X30 5G through Nokia India's website. Meanwhile, Amazon India is throwing in the 33W Nokia Fast Wall Charger for free with every purchase of the Nokia X30 5G.

To sweeten the deal even further, the e-retailer is also offering an additional discount of Rs 2,000 for payments made via HSBC bank credit card transaction.

Nokia X30 5G Specifications

2. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

3. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor

4. 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space

5. Runs on Android 12 OS

6. Dual-rear camera setup: 50MP big pixel PureView OIS camera and 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera

7. Front camera: 16MP selfie camera

8. Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.1, eSIM support, USB Type-C, Dual-band WiFi

9. Battery: 4,200mAh battery, 33W charger support

FAQs

What are the key features of the Nokia X30 5G?

The Nokia X30 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, a dual-rear camera setup with a 50 MP PureView OIS camera, a 16MP front camera, and a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Where can I purchase the Nokia X30 5G in India?

The Nokia X30 5G can be purchased through Nokia India's official website, nokia.com, or via Amazon India. The smartphone is available for Rs 48,999 for the single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

