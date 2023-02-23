Thursday, February 23, 2023
     
Artifact app, founded by the co-founders of Instagram is now available: How to download?

Artifact will be able to read 10 articles, and users will be able to see statistics on what they read the most from their profiles. The app user could further add a phone number from their 'Profile' which will save their history and preferences too.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: February 23, 2023 13:04 IST
Artifact, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered application has been launched by the co-founders of Instagram- Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. The app has been designed for personalised news feed by Instagram and it is now available for the masses, along with additional features.

Who can use the Artifact App?

The app could be downloaded and used instantly, Users of iOS and Android can download the app from the Google Play store and Apple App Store respectively, without any waitlist. All you have to do is to use a phone number- the information surfaced by the official blogpost of the Artifact team.

With the new version of the Artifact app, users will be able to connect with their contacts and see the popular articles in their network, all thanks to the AI technology which is powering the platform.

Further, the team of Artifact said: "By connecting your contacts, you'll start seeing articles with a special badge when they've been read by at least several of your contacts."

The company has also added another tool, to enable users to visualise the reading history on their devices.

Artifact will be able to read 10 articles, and users will be able to see statistics on what they read the most from their profiles, reported IANS.

"Users will see a thumbs-down icon on every article page so that they can tell the company "why you don't like an article or publisher and take action to see fewer articles like it or less from that publisher".

The app user could further add a phone number from their 'Profile' which will save their history and preferences too.

"Adding a phone number allows you to log in across devices or regain access if you get a new phone," the team explained.

It was in January when the app's waitlist was opened to the public.

