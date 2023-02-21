Follow us on Image Source : POCO POCO C55 launched with a new game changer at a starting price of Rs 8,499

POCO, an Indian leading consumer technology brand has been expanding its C-series portfolio and have launched a new handset named- POCO C55. The new handset will be available on Flipkart from 28 February in two variants- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage which are priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Offers

POCO has introduced a Rs 500 first-day flat discount on the 4GB+64GB variant. Furthermore, the device has announced bank offers of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants respectively- if the consumer makes the purchase from bank cards like HDFC, SBI, ICICI debit or credit cards, making the net effective price at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,999 for the first day.

Features of POCO C55

The smartphone comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ display and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The smartphone runs on runs on Android 12 operating system and comes with an IP52 rating and has an oleophobic display. Taking the smartphone experience up a notch in the entry-level segment, the new POCO C55 takes the experience to a whole new level with the power-packed performance of the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and its stylish leather-like stitch design. POCO C55 comes with a large 6.71” HD+ display ensuring a complete package in this segment. The device comes with expandable 5GB Turbo RAM, resulting in up to 11GB RAM.

On the camera front, the device features a 50MP dual camera setup and a 5MP front shooter. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support.

on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head OF POCO India said, “POCO has seen a resounding success in the under 10k segment with its C-series portfolio. We are excited to level up the budget segment with the best and most powerful smartphone that will be a true game changer. With a powerful processor, 50MP dual camera first in the C-series complemented with a massive battery, POCO C55 provides a rarely seen value-for-money offering in its category. We are happy to take this leap with the POCO C55 as it is a perfect combination of performance and affordable pricing.”

The new smartphone is available in 3 colour variants- Forest Green, Power Black and Cool Blue.

