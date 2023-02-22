Wednesday, February 22, 2023
     
Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

Microsoft has been planning to increase the daily cap limit to 100 in total chats, but the time has not been specified, by when the feature will be rolled out for the masses.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: February 22, 2023 10:17 IST
Microsoft
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft

Microsoft, a Tech giant has announced that it has been increasing its conversation limits for the Bing AI platform where users will be able to make 60 total chats per day.

Last week, the tech giant reportedly implemented limits of 5 chat turns per session and a total of 50 per day. However, now, the company has planned to increase the chat turns per session to 6 and expand it to 60 total chats per day.

ALSO READ: How to permanently delete data from an iPhone? Tips and Tricks

In a blog post, Microsoft stated: "Since placing the chat limits, we have received feedback from many of you wanting a return of longer chats, so that you can both search more effectively and interact with the chat feature better."

ALSO READ: Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro at Rs 7,999: Availability, features and more

It further wrote: "We intend to bring back longer chats and are working hard as we speak on the best way to do this responsibly," it added.

Furthermore, the tech player has been planning to increase the daily cap limit to 100 in total chats, but the time has not been specified, by when the feature will be rolled out for the masses.

With the upcoming change, the normal searches will no longer count against the chat totals.

Microsoft is further going to test an additional option which will enable the users to choose the tone of the chat from more Precise, to Balanced, to more Creative.

The blog post further stated: "The goal is to give you more control over the type of chat behaviour to best meet your needs."

Last week's decision of Microsoft, for implementing some conversation limits to Bing AI came as Bing AI went haywire for some users during the chat sessions said the IANS report.

ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine has triggered a shockwave after it informed the reporter of The New York Times that it loved him, confessed its destructive desires and said it "wanted to be alive", leaving the reporter "deeply unsettled."

 

