SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF PET Result 2020 declared; 5,572 candidates qualify

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF PET Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the result for SI in Delhi Police, and CAPFs Examination, 2020. The candidates can check the result on the official website- ssc.nic.in. A total of 5,572 candidates, including 478 female candidates got qualified in the recruitment exam.

The candidates who qualified in the PET/ PST are now eligible to appear in paper- II. " “Result of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 was declared by the Commission on 26.02.2021 and 30.03.2021, wherein 28227 candidates (2242 female, 25985 male) were declared qualified under various lists,” SSC notification mentioned.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF Result: How to check

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in Click on the link- "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – List of candidates qualified in PET/PST for appearing in Paper-II" A PDF file, with roll number of the selected candidates, will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

SSC Paper- II has been scheduled to be held on November 8. "Admission Certificates will be issued to the qualified candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the issue of Admission Certificate thereof," SSC notification mentioned.

A total of 17,063 candidates did not appear in the SI in Delhi Police, and CAPFs Examination, 2020. For details, please visit the website- ssc.nic.in.

