  Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana resigns in 'solidarity' with Navjot Singh Sidhu
Rajasthan REET Exam 2021: 13 employees, District Education Officer suspended for 'suspicious role'

As many as 13 employees, including the District Education Officer Sawai Madhopur, Radheshyam Meena were suspended for their alleged involvement in the REET exam scam.

New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2021 17:50 IST
REET 2021 was held on September 26 

Rajasthan REET Exam 2021: Taking a tough stand, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended employees of the education department for their suspicious role and involvement in malpractices in the recently concluded state eligibility examination for teachers (REET 2021). According to the government statement, 13 employees, including the District Education Officer Sawai Madhopur, Radheshyam Meena were suspended for their alleged involvement in the REET scam. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra also confirmed the action. 

The Education Department has suspended 13 employees till now, including District Education Officer, Sawai Madhopur Radheshyam Meena, the minister tweeted. They will be dismissed from the government service, if found guilty, the minister added. 

Earlier, six people were arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly selling Bluetooth device-fitted 'chappals' worth Rs 6 lakh to candidates appearing in the teachers recruitment exam - REET.  The gang of five people, including a woman, was arrested and a cheating racket busted by Rajasthan Police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate. 

The incident came to light when a wireless earphone found in aspirant Ganesh Ram Dhaka's ear. During interrogation, he confessed about the mobile phone and Bluetooth device hidden inside his footwear. Dhaka confessed that he had purchased the pair of footwear from one Tuljaram Jat in Bikaner for Rs 2.5 lakh. 

The state government earlier suspended internet and mobile services in Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur rural districts from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday in a bid to prevent cheating. 

