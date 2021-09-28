UPSC Civil Service CSE 2020 cut-off released, lowest in 5 years

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CSE 2020 cut-off is available on the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE 2020 cut-off: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the cut-off mark for the Civil Services exam 2020. The cut-off mark for the Prelims is 92.51, Main- 736, Final- 944. The candidates can check the cut-off list on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Meanwhile, the cut-off of this year is the lowest in 5 years, since 2015.

In 2019, the cut-off for the prelim exam was 98, 2018- 98, 2017- 105.34, 2016- 116, 2015- 107.34. The cut-off for Main exam in 2019 was 751, 2018- 774, 2017- 809, 2016- 787, 2015- 676. For the final exam, the cut-off was 961 in 2019, 2018- 982, 2017- 1006, 2016- 988, 2015- 877.

The Civil Services (CSE) final exam released was earlier released on September 24. A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment on the basis of written exam and personality test held in August-September, 2021. Shubham Kumar topped the civil service (main) exam followed by Jagrati Awasthi who has secured the second position and Ankita Jain (rank 3).

ALSO READ| UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Changes in paper pattern, possible question types | Experts

The marksheet of the candidates will be released soon, it will be made available by October 9. As per the guidelines, the marksheet are released 15 days following the declaration of final result.

READ MORE | Working for rural people, motivates topper Shubham Kumar to take UPSC Civil Services

ALSO READ | COVID-19 lockdown created obstacle, but could not stop me: UPSC woman topper Jagrati Awasthi