UPSC CSE Main 2020 Final Exam Result released, Shubham Kumar tops

Follow us on Shubham Kumar topped the civil service (main) exam

UPSC CSE Main Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final result for the Civil Services (CSE) Main examination 2020. Shubham Kumar topped the civil service (main) exam followed by Jagrati Awasthi who has secured the second position and Ankita Jain (rank 3).

A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment on the basis of written exam and personality test held in August-September, 2021. Meanwhile, the candidature of 151 candidates are provisional. Candidates can check merit list at upsc.gov.in.

The topper Shubham Kumar is a B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay. Jagrati Awasthi is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall Second rank. She has graduated in B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal .

Among the top 25 candidates, 13 are men and 12 women. The recommended candidates also include 25 persons with Benchmark Disability (7 Orthopedically Handicapped, 4 Visually Challenged, 10 Hearing Impaired and 4 Multiple Disabilities), News Agency ANI quoted UPSC notification, as mentioned.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in Click on the link- 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020- Final Result' A PDF file with list of selected candidates will appear on screen Download CSE Main result, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 /23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the UPSC website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result, it mentioned.

READ MORE | UPSC NDA 2021: Application process begins for women candidates, important details here

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Topper Pradeep Singh shares last minute preparation tips