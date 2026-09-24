IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026 OUT at ibps.in; know how to download scorecard PDF

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims exam result 2026. The candidates who had appeared for PO prelims exam can check and download scorecard on the official website - ibps.in. IBPS PO prelims scorecard login credentials are- application number and password. The PO prelims exam was held on August 22 and 23, 2026.

How to download IBPS PO prelims scorecard at ibps.in

The candidates can check and download IBPS PO prelims scorecard on the official website - ibps.in. To download IBPS PO Prelims scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - ibps.in and click on IBPS PO prelims scorecard PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth and password as the required credentials for login. IBPS PO prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IBPS PO prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ibps.in Click on IBPS PO Prelims scorecard PDF link Use registration number, date of birth and password as the required credentials for login IBPS PO Prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download Save IBPS PO Prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS PO Prelims scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

How to download IBPS PO Prelims merit list PDF

The candidates can download IBPS PO prelims merit list PDF on the official portal- ibps.in. To download IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal- ibps.in and click on toppers list PDF link. IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website- ibps.in Click on IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF link IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF will be available for download Save and download IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF and take a print out.

For details on IBPS PO prelims result 2026, please visit the official website- ibps.in.

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