Bihar BPSSC SI recruitment exam 2026 cancelled; new dates soon for 'Daroga' aspirants

Patna:

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, BPSSC has cancelled the Sub Inspector (SI), Daroga recruitment exam 2026. The BPSSC SI recruitment exam was earlier held on May 27 in two shifts. The candidates had long been demanding the cancellation of SI recruitment exam alleging of fraud and irregularities. According to BPSSC, the written exam scheduled for May 26 in two shifts has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. A new exam date will be announced separately. The candidates can check and download BPSSC SI exam date 2026 on the official website - bpssc.bihar.gov.in, once released.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) is currently investigating the alleged irregularities in the examination. According to the information, the results of 301 candidates across 79 different rows and rooms have come under the EOU's scrutiny. The investigating agency is also examining alleged irregularities reported during the examination in Purnia and Gaya. The EOU has reportedly sent a notice to the concerned commission seeking a detailed response on these issues as part of its investigation.

Candidates demand fresh Bihar Police SI examination

The protesting candidates said the interests of aspirants must be kept at the centre of the recruitment process and demanded greater transparency in the examination procedure. The students alleged that the recently conducted examination for 1,799 Daroga posts should be scrapped and held again through a transparent process. They maintained that a fresh examination would help address their concerns and ensure that all candidates get a fair opportunity. Apart from the Bihar Police SI examination, the protesters also demanded the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) 70th Combined Competitive Examination.

BPSC TRE-4 exam date 2026 announced

The Bihar Public Service Commission announced the schedule for Teachers' Recruitment Exams (TRE 4). The exam will be conducted in two stages: PT and MAINS. Both PT and MAINS will be objective-based.

A BPSC notification, asking aspirants to submit online applications for 32,388 teaching posts from September 1, came within five hours after the students, demonstrating at Gardani Bagh, threatened to gherao the education minister if the exam schedule was not announced "within 24 hours".

For details on BPSSC SI exam 2026, please visit the official website - bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

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