UPSC NDA 2021: Application process begins for women candidates, important details here

UPSC NDA Exam 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the registration process for the women candidates interested to apply for the national defence, naval academy examinations. The NDA exam is scheduled to be held on November 14.

The application process will be closed on October 8. Interested candidates can apply on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. "If a candidate, of any gender other than female, applies then the candidate will be liable to penal action in terms of Rule 7 of the Rules for this Examination including debarment for 10 years from appearing at all future Examinations/Recruitments of the UPSC," UPSC notification mentioned.

The physical standards and the number of vacancies for women candidates would be notified after it is received from the Ministry of Defence, UPSC notification mentioned.

UPSC NDA Exam 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: To be eligible for Army Wing of National Defence Academy, an applicant must have passed class 12 examination conducted by a recognized board of education. In case of Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy, an applicant must have passed class 12 with Mathematics and Physics as main subjects.

Age Limit: Only unmarried candidates born between January 1, 2003- 2006 are eligible to apply

UPSC NDA Exam 2021: How to apply

Visit the UPSC official websites-- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

In the What's new section on the homepage, click on ' Exam Notification: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021'

Select the post which you want to apply for and click on "Apply Now"

Enter all the required details for filling up the form and click on continue

Pay the requisite amount of fee and Select your examination centre

Upload the required documents and click on I agree

Paper pattern

The UPSC NDA exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 14. The written examination will be held for two subjects - Mathematics and General Ability Test. Both papers will be of two and half hours. Mathematics paper will be of 300 marks and General Ability Test will be of 600 marks.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination to be conducted by the Commission followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

For details on the UPSC NDA recruitment process, please visit the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

