IBPS PO Mains hall ticket 2026 OUT at ibps.in; know how to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the PO Mains admit card 2026. The candidates can check and download IBPS PO Mains hall ticket on the official website- ibps.in. The IBPS PO Mains is scheduled to be held on October 4, 2026.

How to download IBPS PO Mains hall ticket 2026 at ibps.in

The IBPS PO Mains hall ticket login credentials are- application number and date of birth. To download IBPS PO Mains admit card 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on PO Mains admit card 2026 PDF link. IBPS PO Mains hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save IBPS PO mains admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on IBPS PO Mains admit card 2026 PDF link

Enter login credentials- registration number, password

IBPS PO Mains admit card will be available for download

Save IBPS PO Mains hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

IBPS PO Mains admit card 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

IBPS PO Mains paper pattern 2026

IBPS PO Mains paper consists of 170 objective type questions for 200 marks followed by a descriptive test of 25 marks (30 minutes). The Mains paper consists of sections of Reasoning (40 questions), English Language (40 questions), Data Analysis and Interpretation (40 questions), General/Economy/Banking Awareness/Digital/ Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars (50 questions). The duration of the IBPS PO Mains paper is 160 minutes.

Sections Questions Marks English Language 40 20 Reasoning 40 60 Data Analysis and Interpretation 40 60 General/Economy/Banking Awareness/Digital/ Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars 50 60

IBPS PO Mains exam centre guidelines

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Along with hall ticket, the candidates should carry Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, other valid documents

Restricted items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on IBPS PO Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.

Also Read:

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026 OUT at ibps.in; know how to download scorecard PDF