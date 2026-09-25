Publish paper-wise marks for Civil Services Main Exam 2026: CIC to UPSC

New Delhi:

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recommended Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to display paper-wise marks for the Civil Services (Main) Exam. The recommendation came after it has been revealed that DoPT had no record of any formal decision behind discontinuing the practice from 2018. The UPSC told the commission that after declaration of the final result it gives the detailed break-up of marks to the DoPT and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), however, DoPT maintained that the detailed marks are generated and maintained solely by the UPSC.

The matter came to light following an RTI application seeking comparative data of marks obtained by all selected candidates in each General Studies paper, optional subject paper and the Personality Test over 10 years, up to 2023. The applicant also sought information on how different optional subjects had fared in terms of marks, as reported by news agency PTI.

As per the RTI applicant, the paper-wise marks of recommended candidates were publicly disclosed until 2017, however, from 2018 onwards, aggregate marks were only being made available. The CIC noted that despite being given a final opportunity, the DoPT failed to produce any file noting, office memorandum, policy decision or other record substantiating the discontinuation of publication of the marks from 2018 onwards, PTI reported.

The commission observed that the detailed marks "should be disclosed" to ensure "transparency and fairness in the selection procedure", noting that candidates are required to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each of the seven competitive written papers in the Mains examination.

It further said disclosure of optional-subject marks would allow aspirants to make informed choices and ensure they are not "dependent on unreliable sources" for information on how candidates are faring in different subjects.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Result Date 2026

USC CSE Mains Exam Result 2026 is likely to be announced in November. Last year, the Mains result was announced on November 11. The candidates can check the UPSC CSE Mains roll-number wise list PDF on the official website - upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CSE Mains exam was held on August 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2026.

To download UPSC CSE Mains roll-number wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE Mains roll-number wise list PDF link. UPSC CSE Mains roll-number wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPSC CSE Mains roll-number wise list PDF and take a print out.

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