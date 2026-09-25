BPSC TRE 4 registration 2026 begins at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; check eligibility criteria, pay scale - details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the application process for the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). The candidates who wish to apply for BPSC TRE 4 recruitment exam 2026, can do so on the official website - bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment drive is being held for 32,388 school teacher posts across Classes 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10 and 11 to 12.

A total of 16,101 vacancies are available for Classes 11 to 12, 8,563 vacancies for Classes 6 to 8, 3,847 posts for Classes 1 to 5, 3,877 posts for Classes 9 to 10.

BPSC TRE 4 Exam 2026: Details of vacancies

For Classes 1 to 5: 3,847 posts

For Classes 6 to 8: 8,563 posts

For Classes 9 to 10: 3,877 posts

For Classes 11 to 12: 16,101 posts.

How to apply for BPSC TRE-4 Exam 2026

The candidates can apply for BPSC TRE 4.0 exam 2026 on the official website - bpsc.bihar.gov.in. To apply for BPSC TRE 4.0 exam 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - bpsc.bihar.gov.in and click on BPSC TRE 4.0 registration link. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save BPSC TRE-4 application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 link once it is activated.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in your personal, academic, and teaching qualification details.

Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Be an Indian citizen

Possess the educational and training qualifications prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education from time to time to become a teacher

Pass the CTET, BTET, or STET, depending on the school category

Candidates who are scheduled to appear in the STET exam in 2026 will also be eligible to apply.

Salary details

For Classes 1 to 5: Rs 25,000 per month plus other allowances

For Classes 6 to 8: Rs 28,000 per month plus other allowances

For Classes 9 to 10: Rs 31,000 per month plus other allowances

For Classes 11 to 12: Rs 32,000 per month plus other allowances.

The BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) is conducted to recruit teachers for government schools across Bihar. The examination is held to fill teaching vacancies at various levels, including primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools.

For details on BPSC TRE-4 exam 2026, please visit the official website - bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Also Read:

BPSC TRE-4 exam likely to be held between December and January, will be conducted in two stages: Details