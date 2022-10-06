Urfi Javed amps up desi look in grey embellished lehenga with plunging neckline & fans are loving it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Urfi Javed

Ditching broken glasses, wires and weird cutout dresses, Urfi Javed surprised netizens with her traditional look. She amped up her desi vibes in a grey-silver embellished lehenga with a plunging neckline blouse and made a special appearance for the label Arshi Singhal at the opening of their Delhi flagship store. The Bigg Boss OTT competitors opted for a dewy makeup base and added loads of highlighter to glam up her look. For her hair, she went all classy and kept her hair loose with a middle parting.

As soon as the video went viral, fans were in awe of Urfi, who recently changed her name to Uorfi's new lehenga look. They chimed in the comment section and flooded it with compliments. However, a section of the users disapproves actress' look. A user wrote, "First time in world history urfi in mehnga lehnga." Another said, "De do re koi director isko 1.2 movie dedo nhi to kisi ko jine nhi degi chain se kuch n kuch harkate krti hi rhegi." A third comment read, "Aisa lag raha hai lehenga kbi b gir sakta hai." Take a look

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed is one of the most searched celebrities on social media in our country. She makes headlines time and again for her bizarre fashion sense and outlandish behavior. Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport where she asked paps to record her till she actually entered the airport. The video which went viral on the internet made netizens speculate that she took an indirect dig at Karan Johar. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, her pregnancy glow is unmissable in unseen baby shower photos

For the unversed, in one of the episodes of Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, the filmmaker mentioned that there are a few celebs that are spotted at the airports, and restaurants but they don't actually go anywhere and go for getting clicked. That particular snippet from the show took the internet by storm and netizens said that it was an indirect dig at Urfi Javed.

Giving it back to the filmmaker, she asked paps to record her till she was actually inside the airport. The video shows, Urfi saying to paps "Aaj tumlog mujhe andar jaate hue tak video banaoge, Mera andar jane tak ka video chahiye, taki logo ko pata chale ki main andar ghusi hoon, thik hai? Ticket dikhau kisiko, ticket dekhni hai meri? (Guys, please make a video of me unless and until I go inside so that people know, I went inside, okay? Does any of you want to see my ticket?)."

For the unversed, Urfi Javed rose to prominence with Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. Her fame has skyrocketed since then, and there is no looking back for her.

