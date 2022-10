Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are awaiting the arrival of their first child, received warm baby shower celebrations from their extended family. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi attended the celebrations at the couple's Mumbai home Vastu. Ayan Mukerji, and Raazi actress' close friends Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan were present too.

Latest Entertainment News