Did Urfi Javed take a dig at Karan Johar when clicked at airport? Actress says, 'Ticket dikhau'

Urfi Javed is one of the most searched celebrities on social media in our country. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has made headlines time and again for her bizarre fashion sense and outlandish behavior. She is often spotted in the city and covered by paparazzi. Her photographs elicit a wide range of public reactions, both positive and negative. Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport where she asked paps to record her till she actually entered the airport. The video is going viral on the internet and netizens are speculating that she took an indirect dig at Karan Johar.

In one of the episodes of Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, the filmmaker mentioned that there are a few celebs that are spotted at the airports, and restaurants but they don't actually go anywhere and go for getting clicked. That particular snippet from the show took the internet by storm and netizens said that it was an indirect dig at Urfi Javed. Now, Urfi gave it back to the filmmaker as she asked paps to record her till she was actually inside the airport. The video shows, Urfi saying to paps "Aaj tumlog mujhe andar jaate hue tak video banaoge, Mera andar jane tak ka video chahiye, taki logo ko pata chale ki main andar ghusi hoon, thik hai? Ticket dikhau kisiko, ticket dekhni hai meri? (Guys, please make a video of me unless and until I go inside so that people know, I went inside, okay? Does any of you want to see my ticket?)."

Watch the video here:

Netizens were in splits after the video surfaced on the internet. While many commented that she mocked Karan Johar because of an indirect comment he made about her, others took funny jabs at her. One user wrote, "She is speaking about Karan Johar who trolled her indirectly in KWK7." Another user wrote,"Bana do yaar aaj pahli baar ticket kharida ha (Please make her video, she has bought ticket for the first time)." A third user commented, "She want only attention."

Speaking of the outfit, Urfi raised the temperature in a low-waist short skirt and a blue bralette. She added a pair of sunglasses to finish her look.

For the unversed, Urfi Javed rose to prominence with Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. Her fame has skyrocketed since then, and there is no looking back for her.

