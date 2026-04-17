Central govt set to host first-ever CAPFs leadership conference in May, PM Modi to chair

New Delhi:

A first-of-its-kind leadership conference for officers from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) is set to be held in the national capital, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to preside over the sessions. Scheduled for May, this high-level gathering aims to address fresh internal security challenges against the backdrop of India's rapidly evolving homeland security scenario, news agency ANI reported citing officials familiar with the planning.

The two-day event aims to bring together the senior leadership of the CAPFs for the need for cohesive planning and coordination among the forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Officials said the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is anchoring the logistics and may convert the meet into an annual feature, much like the conference involving Directors General and Inspectors General of Police.

As per details, top officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) as well as CAPF cadres are expected to participate. The final agenda is still being refined, with discussions likely to revolve around policy execution, operational challenges and strategies to counter emerging internal security threats.

High-level presence expected

Apart from the Prime Minister, the event is set to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and the chiefs of major intelligence agencies. Officials said the objective is to build a unified platform that helps synchronise the efforts of CAPFs with state police forces and other security bodies, enabling them to respond more effectively to national security issues.

Five forces, one platform

India's five major CAPFs include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), together contributing nearly 10 lakh personnel to the country's internal security grid. Their responsibilities span border protection, VIP security, counter-insurgency operations, protection of vital installations and assisting states in maintaining law and order.

Conference amid debate on new CAPFs act

The conference is also being convened soon after the enactment of the Central Armed Police Forces [General Administration] Act 2026. While the government says the law provides a streamlined legal framework for service conditions across CAPFs, several cadre officers have opposed it, alleging that their career progression will suffer unless IPS deputations are limited as per a Supreme Court directive issued last year.

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor writes to Amit Shah over CAPF Bill, flags major service-related concerns