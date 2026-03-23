Shashi Tharoor writes to Amit Shah over CAPF Bill, flags major service-related concerns

New Delhi:

Amid growing discontent over the CAPF Bill set to be tabled in the Parliament, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting key concerns of the Central Armed Police Forces. Tharoor also shared a two-page letter on social media platform X detailing the issues raised by CAPF veterans. Tharoor said he had forwarded a representation received from CAPF retirees and senior personnel, underlining several service-related and institutional concerns. The letter urged the Union Home Ministry to take a serious view of these matters and provide corrective measures.

Appeal for urgent attention to CAPF issues

In his letter, Tharoor stressed that the CAPF plays a critical role in safeguarding the country’s internal security, making it essential to address the challenges faced by the forces with sensitivity and urgency. He stated that ensuring equality and improving service frameworks for CAPF personnel must be treated as a priority. "The representation raises grave concerns regarding the implementation of the Supreme Court's judgment dated May 23, 2025, which granted Organised Group 'A' Service status to CAPF Executive Cadre officers and directed the progressive reduction of deputation of officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) up to the rank of Inspector General to this cadre within a stipulated period. However, there appears to have been no substantive progress towards its implementation, leading to the filing of a contempt petition," Tharoor wrote.

"It further highlights the issue of career stagnation, noting that Assistant Commandants of the 2008 batch in the CRPF and BSF, despite over fifteen years of service, have not received promotion to Deputy Commandant, while IPS officers of comparatively junior batches continue to be inducted into senior supervisory positions within CAPFs. This disparity has contributed to growing dissatisfaction within the cadre. Furthermore, the proposed CAPFs (General Administration & Regulation) Bill, 2026, has generated considerable concern among serving and retired personnel, as it is widely perceived to formalise the continuation of IPS deputation at senior levels —an arrangement that the Supreme Court has directed to be progressively rationalised," the letter added.

CAPF reforms spark intense discussions

The upcoming Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, has already triggered extensive debate within political and administrative circles. Since the legislation is expected to bring major changes to the administrative structure and functioning of CAPF, the concerns raised by senior personnel have gained further significance.

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