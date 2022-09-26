BTS Jimin sets internet on fire with latest sultry photoshoot; flaunts new tattoo 'Tailor of Chaos'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BULLETPROOF_STUDIO07 BTS Jimin sets the internet on fire with sultry photos

BTS Jimin left the ARMY swooning after the teaser of his upcoming 'Me, Myself & Jimin' photofolio popped on YouTube on Sunday. The singer looked jaw-droppingly hot as he selected the whole concept and styling for his Special 8 project. Labelled "ID: Chaos", Jimin revealed that many emotions have gone into the photofolio and he tried to showcase a side of his personality that fans haven't seen yet. In the teaser video, the BTS member can be seen oozing oomph in contrast to his sweet voice.

For the 'Me, Myself & Jimin' photofolio, the singer will be seen in shades of black and white, channelling the Goddess of the Hunting and Moon- Artemis. He can also be seen flaunting a temporary new tattoo on his neck that reads, "Tailor Of Chaos".

Check out the photofolio teaser here-

Talking about the looks, Jimin said, "I chose this because it could hint at how these photos will be a bit different."

Soon after the teaser dropped, BTS ARMY flooded the internet with their reaction. It is safe to say that fans were dazzled by Jimin's sultry looks and photos. One user wrote, "jimin’s photofolio is gonna be INSANE". Another tweeted, "Jimin's creativity is mindblowing and I physically can't contain myself for his photofolio to come out,, it's not a want, it's a NEED,, HE IS TRULY THR TAILOR OF CHAOS AND LOOKS DAMN GOOD BEING IT"

Check out the reactions-

Earlier, Jimin had given a sneak peek into his photography portfolio by dropping a picture in all-black, all-leather look, leaving the ARMY to go bonkers. The fans had been eagerly waiting for the photofolio to release since then.

Before Jimin, BTS members RM and Jungkook dropped their photofolio videos and impressed the viewers.

On the other hand, BTS is all set to hold 'free in-person' concert on October 15 to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. Titled 'Yet to Come', the show will be held at Busan Ilgwang special stage at 6 pm KST (9.30 pm IST). ARMY, the fan group of BTS, will also be able to catch the concert online via live streaming on fan community forum Weverse.

The group will perform at the global concert as part of their duties as ambassadors of the 'Busan World Expo 2030'.

