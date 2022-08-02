BTS Jimin Rumoured Girlfriends: Song Da Eun, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, KARA’s Han Seung-yeon and others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS JImin and his list of rumoured girlfriends

BTS Jimin has been making waves on the internet for his rumoured dating life and girlfriends. The singer was recently said to be in a relationship with South Korean actress Song Da Eun. While the BTS member or the actress did not confirm or deny the rumours, fans were divided about the truth behind the speculations. The rumours after a fan have 12 pieces of evidence about matching jewellery, Instagram stories and others. However, this isn't the first time that BTS Jimin has been rumoured to be dating. His name has been linked to many other singers and actresses before.

From Red Velvet’s Seulgi, KARA’s Han Sungyeon to others, Jimin has been in the news for dating a number of women. Let's have a look at the list of Jimin's rumoured girlfriends-

BTS Jimin and Song Da Eun

Currently, BTS Jimin is rumoured to be dating actress Song Da Eun. A fan took to the popular forum Pann Nate and shared pieces of evidence that included the stars wearing the same pieces of jewellery and attending events at the same time. One picture alleged that Jimin and Da Eun wore the same earrings on the same day, while another piece of evidence claimed that on June 4, Jimin and Da Eun attended the same soccer game on Da Eun's birthday. READ FULL STORY HERE

BTS Jimin and Red Velvet’s Seulgi

After witnessing some uncanny similarities in the social media posts of BTS Jimin and Red Velvet's Seulgi, fans started speculating that the two are dating each other in 2016. While there has been no confirmation that the duo ever dated, fans started calling them 'SeulMin'. They also pointed out similar clothing and accessories that the duo wore at that time.

BTS Jimin and KARA’s Han Sungyeon

While there might be nothing brewing between the two at any point in time, the rumours of BTS Jimin and KARA’s Han Seung-yeon dating started surfacing the internet after the KARA singer said, 'He has caught my eye.' In 2018, in an interview with Weekly Idol, she said, "When we were promoting Mamma Mia, our promotion periods overlapped. He has caught my eye ever since." This led to dating speculations.

BTS Jimin and MAMAMOO's Hwasa

BTS ARMY was shocked when the rumours of Jimin dating Mamamoo’s Hwasa started surfacing on the internet. It started after a Twitter user alleged that 'Dispatch', a publication has confirmed the news. However, the user could not provide any solid evidence and the rumours died eventually.

BTS Jimin and TWICE's Jeongyeon

BTS Jimin and TWICE member Jeongyeon's interaction has been termed the 'most mysterious thing in K-pop'. The videos of the two idols interacting had gone viral on the internet after which fans started speculating that the two are dating. The clips were from a Korean show 'Music Bank' where BTS and TWICE were promoting each other's songs.

It is still a mystery if BTS Jimin is currently dating anyone or not, but his pictures from Chicago have been going viral. The singer arrived there for the Lollapalooza festival to cheer for J-Hope who made history being the first Korean pop star to host the festival.

