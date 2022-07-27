BTS' Jimin dating actress Song Da Eun? A fan gives 12 evidences and ARMY reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jimin dating actress Song Da Eun?

BTS Jimin has been rumoured to be dating many singers and actresses in the past. Now, the latest buzz around the singer has it that he is dating actress Song Da Eun. While the BTS member or the actress hasn't confirmed any relationship news yet, an anonymous social media user posted 12 photos claiming it to be evidence of the same. In the now deleted post on the popular forum Pann Nate, the user said, "Proof of Bangtan Jimin Dating Song Da Eun." The evidence included the stars wearing the same pieces of jewellery and attending events at the same time.

As soon as the pictures of Jimin and Song Da Eun surfaced on the internet, BTS ARMY was amazed. While many supported the singer and said that they would be happy in his happiness, others refused to believe the rumours.

Talking about the evidence, one picture alleged that Jimin and Da Eun wore the same earrings on the same day i.e. on June 29. Another piece of evidence claimed that the stars posted Instagram stories on the same day, just four minutes apart. Interestingly, another evidence claimed that on June 4, Jimin and Da Eun attended the same soccer game on Da Eun's birthday.

More pieces of evidence stated that Da Eun watched the film 'Allied' that Jimin recommended people to watch. Moreover, when the BTS singer was asked what he likes to do in his free time, he expressed his desire to plant peonies and rubber trees which coincidentally are Da Eun's favourite plants.

Interestingly, one of the 'pieces of evidence' claimed that the two stars wore couple necklace earlier.

While it is impossible to ignore the evidence, ARMY is divided on the matter. One fan of Jimin said, "We always support jimin if he dates someone we always are happy when he is happy." Another tweeted, "I really like Jimin he is baby mochi to me but if he really dated someone and he heartily loves him so we have ready to support him."

However, it was hard to believe that Jimin is dating Song Da Eun for some fans. One said, "Possible thing is song da eun maybe Jimin bias or just antis create rumours. Bcuz, that earrings and necklaces are even not the same brands"

"I don't think the two of them are dating. From all the evidence it seems like maybe Song Da Eun is having a crush on Jimin. Same Instagram posts and jewellery might be a coincidence and if not then maybe Song Da Eun tried to match jewellery with Jimin.

Army should always support him," said another.

For the unversed, Jimin is a member of seven-member South Korean band BTS. He is popular for his vocals as well as his dancing skills. On the other hand, Song Da Eun is a South Korean actress and TV personality who made her acting debut in the movie “The Handmaiden” in 2016.

