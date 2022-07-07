'BTS eighth member' to 'Is BTS rich'- Most asked weird questions about the K-pop band

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE K-pop band BTS members

K-pop superband BTS enjoys a worldwide fanbase that they lovingly called ARMYs. Recently, the band celebrated its ninth anniversary and treated its fans with an anthology album titled 'Proof'. However, during their BTS Festa Dinner 2022, leader RM and others announced that they have decided to walk the solo path for a while now. This doesn't mean that the band is dismantling but only that they will focus on their individual careers more. Golden Hyung of BTS, J-Hope has already released the first song 'More' from his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'. Others are expected to follow soon.

Over the years, BTS members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook, have answered many queries, questions and confusions of the fans. They have conducted many fan interactions to talk with the ARMY and get closer to them. However, there are still many questions on the internet about the group that are purely 'weird' and 'nonsensical'.

From "Is there a girl in BTS?" to "Are Jin and Namjoon dating?", many strange queries have been put up on Google time and again. Netizens have even enquired about the eighth member of the septet. Check out some randomly asked questions here-

Most Asked Weird Questions about BTS

Is BTS Disbanding?

Who is the 8th member of BTS?

Is there a girl in BTS?

Is BTS rich?

Who is the richest member of BTS?

Does BTS have plastic surgery?

Are BTS members gay?

Are Jin and Namjoon dating?

Is BTS tired of the ARMYs?

How can BTS sing and dance?

To answer the first question, BTS isn't disbanding. BigHit Music had released a statement earlier clarifying that the band isn't going on a hiatus or dismantling. The members will only be focusing more on their solo albums. There have been many theories popping up about the decision and the most believable appears to be 'Jin's upcoming military enlistment.'

“Obviously, there is an imminent military enlistment, so they might have thought it would be good to do something individually before it's too late, and that's why I think military enlistment was the biggest factor,” Associated Press quoted Lee Dong Yeun, a professor. from the Korea National University of Arts as saying.

On a related note, talking about BTS members' sexuality or 'are they gay' has been a recurrent question on the web. The septet has never said or insinuated anything like that, so it is only meaningless to assume the same.

If you are a BTS ARMY, you would know how comfortable and proud all the members are about their individuality. It is only fair to support them and enjoy their work.

