TMC candidate Jahangir Khan warns IPS Ajay Pal Sharma: 'You started game, we will finish it'

Kolkata:

Ahead of the second phase of elections in West Bengal, a wave of threats has started in the state. On one hand, Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee stated that he will see who comes to his rescue from Delhi after May 4th. Meanwhile, his close associate, Jahangir Khan, the TMC candidate from Falta, on Tuesday openly threatened Uttar Pradesh police officer and Central Observer Ajay Pal Sharma, saying "You started the game, I will finish it." Furthermore, he even threatened to blow up the CRPF.

What did Jahangir Khan say?

Launching a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Police Officer and Central Observer Ajay Pal Sharma, TMC candidate Jahangir Khan said, "They have started this game but we will finish it. The picture is still left, my friend. If you people think that you will get away with a few CRPF jawans, then you are wrong. Here the people are the real strength. If people start walking with us, we will remove the CRPF."

Jahangir Khan further said that if the people walk on foot, the CRPF will be blown away. He further said that he knows how to tighten the screws and in Pushpa style he said that the TMC people have not learnt to bow down. TMC candidate from Falta, Jahangir Khan, said that the police have threatened TMC workers. Women voters have also been threatened. He said that IPS officer Ajay Pal has threatened encounters. He said that the BJP is issuing threats at the behest of IPS officer Ajay Pal. The people of Bengal will respond to the BJP. People in Bengal will not be intimidated by such threats.

Trinamool Congress supporters protest in South 24 Parganas

Earlier, Trinamool Congress supporters held a protest in South 24 Parganas district's Falta on Tuesday, accusing Election Commission-appointed IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre Ajay Pal Sharma of "intimidating" party workers and leaders ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal.

Senior TMC leaders and ministers alleged that the IPS officer was overstepping his role. The 2011-batch IPS officer faced protests from TMC supporters, who raised 'Jai Bangla' in front of the residence as well as the election office of local TMC candidate Jahangir Khan, officials said.

A poll panel official said Sharma visited the area after the Election Commission received reports that Khan's men were allegedly collecting voter identity cards from people in the constituency and threatening them.

During the visit, the IPS officer, who has earned the moniker 'Singham' (daredevil) in Uttar Pradesh, said that he would not allow the candidate or his associates to intimidate the voters. Officials said Sharma is among the 95 observers deployed by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polling in the second phase.

Reacting to the development, TMC candidate Khan alluded to the Telugu-language action film 'Pushpa' and the Bollywood cop movie 'Singham' to say he would not allow "BJP-appointed police officials to threaten voters".

If he is 'Singham', I am 'Pushpa': Jahangir Khan

"This is Bengal; if he is 'Singham', I am 'Pushpa'. No amount of threat or coercion by the BJP-appointed police officials from Uttar Pradesh will be allowed in Falta," he said on Tuesday. "They came with forces and tried to pressure my people and me. Such actions are not acceptable in a democratic system."

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