PM Modi flags off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Varanasi to Pune and Ayodhya to Mumbai

Varanasi:

PM Modi on Tuesday flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains - Varanasi to Pune and Ayodhya to Mumbai. The Ayodhya–Mumbai train will improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations. He also inaugurates and laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore.

These two Amrit Bharat trains will further improve connectivity: PM Modi

During the occasion, he said, "Today's occasion is certainly a celebration of Nari Shakti Vandan and Vikas. Just a short while ago, the foundation stone was laid, and projects worth thousands of crores of rupees were inaugurated here. This includes projects related to all types of development in Kashi. There are also works to enhance the connectivity between Kashi and Ayodhya. A short while ago, two Amrit Bharat trains were flagged off. Kashi to Pune and Ayodhya to Mumbai. These two Amrit Bharat trains will further improve the connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Now, people from Mumbai, Pune, and the entire Maharashtra have another modern option to reach Ayodhya Dham and Kashi Vishwanath Dham."

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He further added, "Today, I have come to this program to seek blessings from all of you sisters and daughters for the beginning of a Maha Yagya. As the MP of Kashi, as the Prime Minister of the country, I need your blessings to achieve a major goal for the welfare of the country. And this major goal is to implement reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. Just a few days ago, due to parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress, our efforts in Parliament were not successful. But I reassure all of you sisters. I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that your reservation rights are implemented..."

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PM Modi said parties like Congress, TMC, DMK have betrayed women once again and these parties have put brakes on women's reservation for 40 years. He said these dynastic political parties don't want daughters to reach assemblies and Lok Sabha.

Know all about two new Amrit Bharat Express trains

For UP, this development holds special significance as Varanasi and Ayodhya, being major spiritual destinations, attract millions of devotees annually, and an enhanced rail connectivity to metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune is expected to boost tourism, an official statement said.

"The Banaras-Hadapsar (Pune) service will facilitate easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while the Ayodhya-Mumbai service will improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra," the Railway ministry said.

The trains are expected to particularly benefit daily passengers, migrant workers, and pilgrims travelling between the two states, providing direct connectivity and eliminating the need to change trains. According to the ministry, Amrit Bharat Express trains have been designed for the common man, offering a blend of comfort, convenience, and affordability.

Originating from Banaras, the train will cover important stations such as Prayagraj and Jhansi in UP; Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh; and in Maharashtra, Manmad and Kopargaon, which together serve as the primary rail gateway to Shirdi before terminating at Hadapsar, Pune's fastest-growing suburb.

"The inaugural run of Banaras Hadapsar (Pune) Amrit Bharat Express will start from Banaras in the evening and will terminate at Hadapsar (Pune) late at night on the following day, completing the journey in approximately 30 hours," the ministry said.

The train will make 18 stops, including Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Rani Kamlapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar, Daund, and Hadapsar.

The inaugural run of Ayodhya-Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Amrit Bharat Express will start from Ayodhya Cantt in the evening and will terminate at Mumbai LTT late in the evening on the following day, completing the journey in approximately 28 hours.

The train will make 12 stops, including Ayodhya Cantt, Sultanpur, M B D Pratapgarh, Prayagraj Jn, Manikpur Jn, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi Jn, Bhusaval Jn, Jalgaon Jn, Nasik Road, Kalyan Jn, Thane, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Officials said that after the inaugural run, the ministry will announce the scheduled operations of these two trains very soon.Fares of the Amrit Bharat trains are approximately 15 to 17 per cent higher than those of regular Mail and Express trains.

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